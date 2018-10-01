RIO DE JANEIRO --- U.S. planemaker Boeing and Brazil’s Embraer are in talks to set up an assembly line to build KC-390 military cargo jets in the United States, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday.
In July, the two planemakers announced a deal to give Boeing an 80 percent stake in Embraer’s commercial aircraft arm, marking the biggest realignment in the global aerospace market in decades.
At the time, the companies also announced a deeper sales and services partnership on the new KC-390 military cargo jet through a separate defense venture that they said was likely to eventually receive a joint investment.
According to the report on Monday, which did not detail how the paper obtained the information, the two companies intend to create a defense-related joint venture to install the factory, which would be the second to produce the plane. (end of excerpt)
(EDITOR’S NOTE: Contrary to what is written above, the “biggest realignment of the global aerospace market in decades” is the purchase by Airbus of Bombardier’s C-Series family of airliners, which Boeing had previously tried to kill.
On the subject of KC-390 production in the United States, noted aviation observer Scott Hamilton of Leeham News noted in a Twitter post that
“This is loaded with irony. Boeing dissed [Bombardier] plan to build CSeries in US claiming mkt wasn't big enough--it's a lot smaller for KC-390.
Boeing also dissed Airbus plan to building KC-330 in US.
And--remember, KC-390 JV was almost a footnote in the PR when Boeing-EMB deal announced.”)
