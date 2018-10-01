Lufthansa Group Expands A320neo Fleet, Orders Additional 24 A320neo and Three A321neo

(Source: Airbus; issued Oct 01, 2018)

TOULOUSE, France --- Lufthansa Group has converted 27 A320neo Family options into firm orders. Following a decision by the company’s supervisory board, the Group signed for an additional 24 Airbus A320neo and three A321neo aircraft.



Ten of the aircraft will be deployed with Lufthansa Group’s Swiss International Air Lines. Part of the order will be powered by PW engines and the other by CFM Leap 1A, so both engine types are represented nearly equally within the Lufthansa Group.



The latest agreement brings Lufthansa Group’s total order for the A320neo Family to 149 (101 A320neo and 48 A321neo) with 13 already in operation. Lufthansa was the launch operator of the A320neo.



"Lufthansa Group is one of the largest and most experienced A320 Family operators worldwide. We are gratified to see this additional order by such a stellar customer”, says Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer. “By operating the A320neo Family, Lufthansa consolidates its commitment to the highest standards of efficiency and noise reduction.”



The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver at least 15 percent fuel savings at delivery and 20 percent by 2020. With more than 6,100 orders received from more than 100 customers, the A320neo Family has captured some 60 percent share of the market.





