Announcement of the Signing of a Framework Paper on Defence Cooperation Between France and Finland, in the Margin of the NATO Ministerial Meeting

(Source: Finland Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 02, 2018)

Florence Parly, the French minister for the Armed Forces, and Jussi Niinistö, the Finnish Defence minister, will sign a Framework paper on defence cooperation, in the margin of the NATO ministerial meeting, in Brussels, on October 4th, 2018.



The signature of this Framework paper – the first text on bilateral defence cooperation between France and Finland – had been previously announced by Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Sauli Niinistö during their joint press conference, in Helsinki, on August 30th, 2018.



The signing of this document underlines the common will of Finland and France to strengthen their cooperation on security and defence.



