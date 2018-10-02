IBSAMAR-VI kicks off at Simons Town, South Africa

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 02, 2018)

The sixth edition of IBSAMAR, a joint Multi – National Maritime Exercise between the Indian, Brazilian and South African Navies, is being held at Simons Town, South Africa from 01 – 13 Oct 18. The last edition of IBSAMAR (IBSAMAR V) was conducted off Goa, from 19 – 26 Feb 16.



The aim of the exercise is to undertake collective training for participating navies, building interoperability and mutual understanding as well as sharing of best practices.



The Indian Navy is represented in IBSAMAR VI by Guided Missile Frigate Tarkash, Guided Missile Destroyer Kolkata, Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft P8I, Seaking and Chetak helicopters as well as a MARCOS contingent. The Commanding Officers of the IN Ships called on the Chief of Fleet Staff of the SA Navy as well as a few other senior officers and the Magistrate and the Commissioner of Simon's Town. A reception was hosted onboard the Brazilian naval ship BNS Barraso in the evening.



The exercise includes both harbour and sea phases with various navigation and seamanship evolutions, surface weapons firing, force protection exercises, antipiracy exercise, anti-air and anti-submarine exercise as well as flying operations. Apart from professional activities, sports and social engagements are also planned.



-ends-

