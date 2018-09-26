The Directorate-General for Armaments Prepares Mk 3 Standard of TIGRE Helicopter

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued Oct. 2, 2018)

(Issued in French; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Ten years after its first foreign deployment, and over 30 years since the beginning of its development, the Tiger attack helicopter will be upgraded to Mark 3 standard, whose capabilities are being developed by Airbus, Thales and MBDA. (FR MoD photo)

The TIGRE attack helicopter will have new, networked combat capabilities: connection with the Army’s SCORPION combat system and direct communication with drones. It will also benefit from the European Galileo satellite positioning system in addition to the American GPS. These improvements will extend TIGRE's operational service beyond 2040.



The research contract for the preparation of the TIGRE Mk 3 standard was awarded to Airbus Helicopters, Thales and MDBA on 26 September 2018 by OCCAR, the Joint Organization for Co-operation in Armaments, on behalf of France, Germany and Spain.



This new standard, adopted by the 2019-2025 military programming law, includes the replacement of avionics and the modernization of the weapons system.



The TIGRE helicopter can support ground troops, destroy ground targets (armored and infrastructure), and intercept aerial threats (slow planes, helicopters, drones) by day and night. Since 2008, the TIGRE has been deployed on many foreign theaters of operations, with excellent operational results.



-ends-

