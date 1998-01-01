Robonic Delivers Third-Generation KONTIO Launcher to Leonardo

Produced by Finland’s Robonic, the Kontio high-pressure pneumatic launcher is capable of catapulting several types of aerial target drones as well as tactical UAVs. (Robonic photo)

TAMPERE, Finland --- Robonic Ltd Oy, subsidiary of Safran Electronics & Defense has delivered a third-generation KONTIO pneumatic launcher to Leonardo.



Designed to launch tactical unmanned air systems and target drones, this high-pressure pneumatic launcher is capable of catapulting several types of aerial target drones. This Robonic’ success broadens its customer base and further proves its position as the world leading supplier of pneumatic zero-point launchers.



The KONTIO launcher is a highly transportable universal launcher with a large mass and speed envelope which makes it highly suitable for several types of targets or tactical unmanned aerial vehicle. It is designed to launch air vehicles of up to 140 kg with a 70 m/s exit velocity or alternatively 500 kg at 37 m/s.



"Delivery of our KONTIO launcher to Leonardo and Italy is a major milestone to develop our market and the advanced solutions to meet the demands of the target drone market,” said Juha Moisio, Managing Director of Robonic. “We are extremely proud of this delivery to Leonardo. This is a culmination of years of cooperation. We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with Leonardo.”



With its launchers delivered worldwide, Robonic has more than three decades of operational experience in supporting the evolving requirements of the global UAS industry and UAS end-users.





Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defense markets. Safran has a global presence, with more than 58,000 employees and sales of 16.5 billion euros in 2017. Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices. Including Zodiac Aerospace, acquired by Safran in February 2018, the Group now has over 91,000 employees and would have around 21 billion euros in adjusted annual revenues (2016 pro forma figures).



Robonic Ltd Oy, based in Tampere, Finland, is a Safran Electronics & Defense owned engineering company that operates as the premier unmanned air system launcher manufacturer in Europe. Robonic’s track record of pneumatic launching technology spans over three decades. The company also operates a dedicated unmanned air vehicle flight test centre in Lapland at Kemijarvi, Finland.



