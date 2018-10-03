Aerospace Associations Announce Safety Management System (SMS) Industry Standard

(Source: Aerospace Industries Association; issued Oct 03, 2018)

ARLINGTON, Va. --- The world’s leading aerospace designers, manufacturers and maintenance providers today announced publication of a new international industry standard to improve safety performance and enhance safety culture: “Implementing a Safety Management System for Design, Manufacturing and Maintenance Providers.”



The AeroSpace and Defense Association of Europe (ASD), Aerospace Industries Association of America (AIA), Aerospace Industries Association of Brazil (AIAB), the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada (AIAC) and the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) spent two years developing the standard, which will enable the global aviation industry to implement a Safety Management System (SMS) consistent with the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Annex 19 “Safety Management” standards and recommended practices.



“Development of an internationally-recognized SMS Standard that is consistent with Annex 19 means that we now have a tool to implement key safety measures in a consistent manner up and down our industry, which ultimately results in a more accountable safety system,” said David Silver, AIA’s Vice President for Civil Aviation.



SMS is a decision-making system based on proactively identifying, assessing and controlling hazards and safety risks before they result in accidents and incidents, and analyzing performance data for continuous improvement. The associations that developed the standard have also established a steering committee to oversee and support the standard, including working with the broader stakeholder community to ensure that future revisions are effective.



-ends-

