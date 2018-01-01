Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Oct. 03, 2018)

SAFRAN Landing Systems, Vellzy Villacoublay, France, has been awarded a $220,154,652 firm fixed-price requirement contract for landing systems remanufacture and supply.



This contract provides for a 10-year strategic remanufacture/supply for the KC-135 heat shields, main wheel, carbon brake, torque tube adjustor, assembly, and piston housing.



Work will be performed in Vellzy Villacoublay, France, and is expected to be complete by September 2028. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. No funds are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Sustainment Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8203-19-D-0001).



-ends-

