The Directorate-General for Armaments Prepares the Development of the Future NH90 Special Forces Helicopter

(Source: French Directorate-General for Armaments; issued Oct 03, 2018)

(Issued in French; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

France has launched the development of new sensors for a special forces variant of the NH90 helicopter, ten of which are to be procured by the French Army and six delivered, by 2025. (FR Army photo)

Only six months after the beginning of industry consultations, the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) has just awarded a study contract for an innovative technology to help helicopter pilots see in degraded environments. The crews of the 4th Special Forces Helicopter Regiment will be involved in all qualification phases of this project.



This contract concerns the concept of "wide field camera", an innovative technology developed by Safran under the name "Eurofl'eye". Consisting of several sensors instead of a single camera, this system will significantly improve the pilotage conditions in extreme situations. It will also allow independent fields of view for the pilot and co-pilot.



The study will include ground and flight tests on simulators and on helicopter test rigs at DGA’s facility in Istres, in south-eastern France.



Other improvements are planned in terms of embedded optronics: adoption of a next-generation gyrostabilized sensor ball also developed by Safran, and the shift to a digital display for the pilot’s helmet, provided by Thales.



The 2019-2025 military programming law provides for the development of the NH90-TTH "Special Forces" helicopter, with a target of 10 aircraft, six of which will be delivered by 2025.



-ends-

