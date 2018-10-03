Development Trials of Astra BVR-AAM Completed Successfully

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct. 03, 2018)

Having completed development flight tests of its indigenously-developed Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, seen here being fired from of a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter, India plans to introduce it into service in 2019. (DRDO photo)

A series of flight trials of Astra Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVR-AAM) was conducted by Indian Air Force during September 26 to October 03, 2018 at Integrated Test Range (ITR), Balasore as part of final development trials of the missile.



The trials were a combination of complex tests for engagement of pilotless target in different modes of manoeuvring, off-boresight, medium and long ranges. The missiles were telemetered for evaluation of online performance of all sub-systems especially the datalink, RF seeker and proximity fuse for end-game performance.



Astra has been tested six times under different launch conditions and ranges as part of the final development trial. The missile has engaged targets and all the mission objectives have been met.



With IAF's active participation, DRDO has developed the missile and integrated the weapon on Su-30 and other air platforms. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Nasik has been instrumental in the modification of a number of Su-30 aircrafts for Astra weapon integration and support during trials.



More than 50 private and public sector industries are involved in the development and production of different sub-systems of the missile. The missile is expected to be inducted into IAF in 2019.



Raksha Mantri Smt Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated DRDO, IAF, HAL and associated industries for successful trials.



