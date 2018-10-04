Defence Division to Upgrade the Broadband Transmission System (BTS) of the Swiss Armed Forces

(Source: RUAG; issued Oct 04, 2018)

BERNE --- The Defence division has won the contract to upgrade the broadband transmission system (BTS) of the routing network for the Swiss Armed Forces in Switzerland.



The contract includes integration of components into the existing infrastructure and materials deliveries. RUAG Defence will act as general contractor and also be responsible for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) until 2030.



The contract is worth a double-digit figure in the millions. The Defence division’s work should be concluded in the course of 2021.



The BTS is an element of the Swiss routing network, which is one of the three components of the armed force’s own crisis-resistant information and communication technology (ICT) systems.



The award of the BTS contract demonstrates once again that RUAG Defence has established itself as a strategic technology partner of the Swiss Armed Forces and delivers products and services that fully meet the high demands of the division’s main customer in Switzerland.



