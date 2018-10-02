Kratos Receives Contract Award for Six High Performance Unmanned Aerial Drone Systems

(Source: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.; issued Oct 2, 2018)

SAN DIEGO --- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. announced today that its Unmanned Systems Division (USD) has recently received a new contract award from a National Security related customer for the production and delivery of six high performance, jet powered unmanned aerial drone system aircraft and related mission support kits.



KUSD is an industry innovator and leading provider of affordable, high performance jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems for tactical missions and target applications. Work under this new contract award will be performed at secure KUSD manufacturing facilities, customer sites, and other locations. Due to the nature of the work being performed, customer related, competitive and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to these contract awards.



Steve Fendley, President of Kratos’ Unmanned Systems Division, said, “Our worldwide presence and related infrastructure that includes operations by Kratos and by our customers supporting operations around the globe enable us to continuously expand and refine our system capability based on the wide range of requirements. The recurring orders that we receive for our systems continues to reinforce our ability to satisfy these requirements and the value that our high performance, low cost jet drones provide.”



Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos, said, “Kratos is the preferred alternative platform and system provider in our core business areas, and this most recent award is representative of Kratos’ industry leading position in high performance, jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems.”





Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training and combat systems.



