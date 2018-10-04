BAE Systems Australia Signs Agreement for the Hunter Class Frigate Program

(Source: BAE Systems; issued Oct 04, 2018)

BAE Systems Australia today announced that it has signed an Advanced Work Arrangement (AWA) with the Australian Government for the Hunter Class Frigate Program.



The Australian Government announced in June that BAE Systems was selected as the preferred tenderer for the Hunter Class Frigate Program to deliver nine Future Frigates for the Royal Australian Navy.



The AWA signed today will allow BAE Systems to continue to mobilise the program including maturing design and engineering plans, establishing a skilled workforce and setting up the required infrastructure necessary to commence prototyping in 2020.



BAE Systems’ Managing Director for the Hunter Class Frigate Program, Nigel Stewart said: “This is a very important and early milestone in the development of an enduring world-class naval shipbuilding industry in Australia. The AWA demonstrates a commitment by both BAE Systems and the Australian Government to ensure timely progress on this critical defence program.”



BAE Systems continues to progress negotiations with the Australian Government for the Head Contract for the Hunter Class Frigate Program and the acquisition of ASC Shipbuilding.



-ends-

