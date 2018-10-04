General Dynamics Awarded $465 Million Contract for Life Cycle Product Line Management from the U.S. Army

(Source: General Dynamics; issued Oct 04, 2018)

FAIRFAX, Va. --- General Dynamics was awarded a contract for the U.S. Army Life Cycle Product Line Management (LCPM) Program from the U.S. Army Contracting Command in Orlando, Florida. The five-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract is a hybrid, cost-plus fixed fee, firm fixed price, and time and material award worth $465 million.



“Providing Soldiers a realistic live training experience is a critical factor in the Army’s ongoing modernization effort,” said Chris Brady, vice president of engineering and incoming president of General Dynamics Mission Systems. “This award grows our training portfolio by adding hardware product line management to our existing software product line management for the Army and positions General Dynamics for future growth.”



General Dynamics will focus primarily on the extensive Live Training Transformation (LT2) Family of Training Systems supporting the gamut of live training requirements, including Force on Force and Force on Target systems, for the Project Manager for Training Devices (PM TRADE) portfolio within the Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI). Requirements will include both individual training and collective training systems at unit home stations, Combat Training Centers, Military Operations on Urban Terrain, Live Fire and Digital Ranges, and additional training ranges located worldwide.



General Dynamics will additionally be responsible for defining, implementing and managing the LT2 Hardware Product Line through trade studies, analysis and forecasting, data collection, design, development, impact assessment, cyber security, materiel procurement, integration, installation, testing, system training, documentation, logistics support, obsolescence management and disposal.



This contract was awarded to General Dynamics One Source, a joint venture of two General Dynamics companies: General Dynamics Mission Systems and General Dynamics Information Technology.



