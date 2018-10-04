Canada – King Air 350ER ISR Aircraft (Manned Airborne, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (MAISR) Platform)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Oct 04, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Canada of three (3) King Air 350ER (extended range) aircraft with customer unique post-modifications for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations for an estimated cost of $300 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on October 3, 2018.



The Government of Canada has requested to buy three (3) King Air 350ER (extended range) aircraft with customer unique post-modifications for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations; three (3) WESCAM MX-15D Electro-Optical & Infrared Imaging Sensors; three (3) AN/AAR-47B(V)2 Missile and Laser Warning System (MWS); three (3) AN/ALE-47 Countermeasure Dispenser Systems (CMDS); three (3) VORTEX Dual RF Ku LOS Transceivers; three (3) COMSEC Modules (KGV-135A); two (2) APM-424(V)5 Transponder Test Sets; five (5) KIV-77 Mode 4/5 crypto applique computers for IFF; three (3) AN/APX-119 IFF Digital Civil and Military Transponders; six (6) ARC-210 Multi-mode Voice and Data Transceivers; three (3) KG-250X NSA-Certified Type 1 Inline Network Encryptors (INE); technical data; mission equipment, communication and navigation equipment, special tools and test equipment, ground support equipment, airframe and engine spare parts, publications, MWO/ECPs, technical assistance, repair and return, training; and transportation of aircraft, and other related elements of logistics and program support. Total estimated program cost is $300 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the military capability of Canada, a NATO ally that is an important force for ensuring political stability and economic progress and a contributor to military, peacekeeping and humanitarian operations around the world.



The proposed sale improves Canada's capability to meet current and future threats; strengthen its homeland defense and the combined defense of North America; and support coalition partners overseas. This proposed sale will improve interoperability with U.S. forces and other regional allies. Canada will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Beechcraft (Textron Aviation), Wichita, Kansas. The Government of Canada is expected to negotiate an offset agreement in accordance with Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) Policy.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of contractor representatives to Canada on an intermittent basis over two years to provide in service contractor support.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



