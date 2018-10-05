Saab and Raytheon to Demonstrate New Carl-Gustaf Munition for the U.S. Army

(Source: Saab; issued Oct. 08, 2018)

Developing a guided warhead for the Carl Gustav recoilless rifle, which US Special Forces use alongside the Saab AT4, would increase the weapon’s effectiveness, but its proposed CGGM munition appears to significantly add to its size. (Saab photo)

Saab has, in collaboration with Raytheon, received a contract from the U.S. Army to demonstrate a guided munition for the Carl-Gustaf system, with three all-up-round test firings against threat-representative targets.



In 2017, Saab announced its partnership with Raytheon to develop new weapons for infantry forces. The new munition answers a U.S. Special Operations Command requirement and is designed to increase the capability of the combat proven, shoulder-launched, multi-role weapon system Carl-Gustaf built by Saab. The new munition is guided which will provide for increased precision against moving targets.



“Collaborating with Raytheon, utilizing their technical and product excellence in combination with our innovative technology solutions, will enhance the already world-leading Carl-Gustaf and AT4 weapon systems with additional capabilities that will further increase the operational benefit for the end user”, says Görgen Johansson, Senior Vice President and Head of Saab business area Dynamics.



“Paired with the Carl-Gustaf weapon system, this new guided munition will give U.S. and coalition dismounted forces additional overmatch capabilities against enemy threats on the battlefield”, says Kim Ernzen, Raytheon Land Warfare Systems vice president. “The munition is intended to enable ground troops to engage multiple targets precisely at distances up to 2,000 meters, including moving targets”.



The munition’s advanced warhead is designed to penetrate light armor, bunkers and concrete structures while decreasing collateral damage. With increased range, the new munition will offer greater protection for ground troops by enabling them to fire at targets from inside structures or buildings.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



(ends)



Raytheon, Saab Demonstrating New Guided Carl-Gustaf Munition for US Army

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Oct 05, 2018)

TUCSON, Ariz. --- Raytheon Company and Swedish aerospace and defense firm Saab are demonstrating a new guided munition for the Carl-Gustaf man-portable, shoulder-launched weapon system under a U.S. Army contract. There will be three all-up-round test firings against threat-representative targets. This new munition answers a U.S. Special Operations Command requirement to increase the capability of the multirole Carl-Gustaf weapon system built by Saab.



The Carl-Gustaf weapon system is used by the U.S. Army and ground forces of more than 40 other countries and has been modernized to meet the changing needs of soldiers operating in the world's most demanding combat environments.



"The Carl-Gustaf system paired with this new guided munition gives U.S. and coalition dismounted forces a tremendous advantage on the battlefield," said Kim Ernzen, Raytheon Land Warfare Systems vice president. "The munition is intended to enable ground troops to engage multiple targets precisely at distances up to 2,000 meters, including moving targets."



The munition's advanced warhead penetrates light armor, bunkers and concrete structures while minimizing collateral damage. With increased range, the new munition offers greater protection for ground troops by enabling them to fire at targets from inside structures.



In 2017, Raytheon announced its partnership with Saab to develop new weapons for infantry forces.



"Collaborating with Raytheon, utilizing their technical and product excellence in combination with our innovative technology solutions, will enhance the already world-leading Carl-Gustaf and AT4 weapon systems with additional capabilities that will further increase the operational benefit for the end user," said Görgen Johansson, who leads Saab's Dynamics business.



Raytheon and Saab will oversee test firing of the guided Carl-Gustaf munition planned for 2020 in Sweden.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defense and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers' changing needs.



Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



-ends-

