RED FLAG-Alaska 19-1 Gets Off the Ground

(Source: US Air Force; issued Oct 04, 2018)

An F-15K Slam Eagle of the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) on the flight line at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The ROKAF is here for RED FLAG-Alaska 19-1, an exercise aimed to test participating units' combat readiness. (USAF photo)

EIELSON AFB, Alaska --- RED FLAG-Alaska 19-1, a realistic training exercise of simulated combat, is scheduled to begin Oct. 4 and continue through Oct. 18, 2018.



Throughout RF-A 19-1, international partners from the Republic of Korea Air Force and the Finnish Air Force will experience what RF-A has to offer. This will be the first time the Finnish Air Force is participating in the exercise.



“RF-A provides relevant, realistic and integrated combat training for U.S. Air Force and joint international partners in a controlled training environment,” said Lt. Col. John Anderson, the 353rd Combat Training Squadron commander. “Our participants learn how to integrate their unique capabilities to solve twenty-first century problems alongside the U.S. Air Force and U.S. sister services.”



RF-A is designed to train pilots and aircrews in simulated combat situations, and requires the support of Airmen stationed here.



“Airpower is more than just airplanes and pilots,” said Anderson. “That first line of effort is with the wing itself. The 354th Fighter Wing team offers the care and feeding of all of her participants. Without that you cannot generate that amount of airpower.”



RF-A is a unique training experience for many reasons, but one of the most unique features is the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex (JPARC) which is the Department of Defense’s largest training venue in the nation.



“The JPARC is unrivaled and having that amount of airspace really allows us to get as creative as possible when it comes to designing our scenarios and execution,” said Capt. Daniel Thompson, RF-A 19-1 team chief.



