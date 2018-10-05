The Corps has been experimenting with an innovative slew of ways to use its rocket precision artillery system known as HIMARS.
And just recently, the Corps set another historic milestone: destroying a target by connecting an F-35B with a HIMARS rocket shot for the first time, according to Lt. Gen. Steven R. Rudder, deputy commandant for aviation.
“We were able to connect the F-35 to a HIMARS, to a rocket shot … and we were able to target a particular conex box,” Rudder told audience members Friday at an aviation readiness discussion at the Center for Strategic & International Studies, or CSIS.
The shot was all done through data link, according to Rudder. The F-35 used sensors and pushed data about the location of the target that was then fed to a HIMARS system.
The HIMARS unit then destroyed the target.
Click here for the full story, on the Marine Corps Times website.
-ends-