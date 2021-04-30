Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Oct. 5, 2018)

General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $366,852,050 modification (0002 04) to contract W56HZV-17-D-B020 for upgrade of Stryker flat-bottom vehicles to the Double V-Hull Engineering Change Proposal 1 configuration.



Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2021. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 procurement of weapons and tracked vehicle funds in the amount of $366,852,050 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.



