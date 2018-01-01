Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Oct. 5, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Florida, has been awarded a $390,792,959 firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-incentive-fee contract for Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) lot 16 production for 360 JASSM-extended range, three foreign military sales (FMS) separation text vehicles, one FMS flight test vehicle-live fire and tooling and test equipment.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2021. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. This award uses fiscal 2018 missile procurement funds and FMS funds.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8682-19-C-0009).



-ends-

