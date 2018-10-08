Making the Army Stronger: Northrop Grumman Showcases Multi-Mission Solutions at AUSA

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued Oct 08, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- Northrop Grumman Corporation will highlight a full range of solutions for the missions of the U.S. Army at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition, Oct. 8-10 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.



Northrop Grumman’s AUSA exhibit (booth #825) will highlight technologies, products and services designed to give the U.S. Army a decisive advantage in multi-domain operations.



Northrop Grumman provides combat capabilities in avionics, integrated air and missile defense, cyber security, training and multifunction mission systems. These solutions enable command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) dominance, while expanding mission capabilities and creating leading solutions for today’s Army force.



The company’s booth will feature digital helicopter cockpit and integrated avionics solutions derived from the U.S. Army’s Northrop Grumman UH-60V Black Hawk program. The open-architecture digital cockpit offers an affordable, safe, secure and integrated suite of avionics equipment.



Versions of the UH-60V’s modular architecture can be applied to many platforms and sustained through a single software package. Northrop Grumman’s avionics products capitalize on the company’s leadership and history in weapons and sensor integration, including development of the first airborne fire control computer nearly 50 years ago.



The booth will also feature the mixed reality training simulation. Designed to provide advanced and adaptive training capabilities, the simulation enables warfighters to train, test, predict and analyze more efficiently and affordably in every warfighting domain. These modernized, integrated and realistic training simulations reduce the warfighters’ readiness challenge, enabling them to decide and act faster than their adversaries.



The company is highlighting the cornerstone of the Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) modernization program, the IAMD Battle Command System (IBCS). IBCS is a revolutionary command-and-control system developed to deliver a single, unambiguous view of the battlespace at scale, as demonstrated during recent multi-node distributed and live air tests.



IBCS significantly enhances aircraft and missile tracking while improving the ability of combatant commanders and air defenders to make critical decisions within seconds. With a modular open systems architecture, IBCS allows integration of current and future sensors and weapons. IBCS enables “any sensor, best shooter” operations, optimizing limited resources and facilitating flexible defense designs.



Northrop Grumman will also provide updates on the company’s short range air defense (SHORAD) capabilities to protect the U.S. and allied forces from a wide range of manned and unmanned air and missile threats. Our SHORAD capabilities utilize sensors, weapons and command control to acquire, track, verify, engage and defeat incoming threats.



Northrop Grumman’s recently acquired ammunition products and precision weapons will be shown in booth 7841 highlighting combat capabilities that include a full range of small-, medium-, and large-caliber ammunition as well as its Bushmaster Chain Guns, which are integrated into the U.S. Army’s Apache Attack Helicopters, Bradley Fighting Vehicles and recently have upgraded the Second Cavalry Regiment’s Stryker fleet with the XM813, 30mm cannon.



Precision weapons in display include the Precision Guidance Kit for 155mm artillery and the Hatchet, a precision glide weapon being development to arm a range of unmanned aerial systems, rotary and fixed wing aircraft.



Northrop Grumman will demonstrate its ability to provide advanced soldier protection capabilities with its Counter-Small Unmanned Systems offering that incorporates both an electronic and kinetic attack capability to defeat malicious drones. Its advanced barrier systems provide a smart, networked capability to protect deployed assets and shape the battlefield.





Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide.



-ends-

