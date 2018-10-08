Oshkosh FMTV A2 Makes Debut at AUSA 2018, Multiple JLTVs Command the Show Floor

(Source: Oshkosh Defence; issued Oct 08, 2018)

OSHKOSH, Wis. --- Oshkosh Defense, LLC will debut the Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) A2 variant, as well as showcase multiple Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) at the 2018 AUSA Conference. The vehicles will be on display at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. from Monday, October 8th through Wednesday, October 10th, 2018.



The Oshkosh FMTV A2 will be on display for the first time at AUSA 2018. Oshkosh was awarded the FMTV A2 contract in February 2018, following the Army’s competitive request for proposal (RFP) for an upgraded platform with improved payload, underbody protection, ride quality, mobility, engine power, electronics, diagnostics, and safety enhancements.



“Oshkosh Defense is proud to debut the FMTV A2 at AUSA 2018. We took a great truck and made it even better with greater force protection, improved payload, a smoother ride, and better mobility,” said John Bryant, President of Oshkosh Defense and Executive Vice President of Oshkosh Corporation. “We are honored that the U.S. Army selected Oshkosh as the winner of the FMTV A2 production contract earlier this year.”



The FMTV A2 fleet of vehicles will be comprised of 16 models, allowing it to perform a wide range of duties from supporting combat missions, to relief efforts, to logistics and supply operations.



In addition to the FMTV A2, three fully integrated JLTVs will also be found on the AUSA show floor. The JLTV on display in the Oshkosh Defense booth will be outfitted with the Kongsberg Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) with the Javelin Integration Kit (JIK) and .50 caliber machine gun.



A second JLTV will be integrated with the Kongsberg PROTECTOR II Remote Weapon System (RWS) with a XM914 Lightweight 30mm cannon, the JIK, and a 7.62 coax machine gun and will be on display in the Kongsberg booth #239. The third JLTV on display will be in the IMI Systems booth #3125 featuring the Iron Fist Active Protection System (APS).



“Oshkosh has an exciting few months coming up with the JLTV program,” Bryant continued. “First, we expect a Full Rate Production (FRP) decision in early FY19. At that time, we will substantially ramp up our JLTV production. Following the FRP decision, the U.S. Army and the U.S. Marine Corps will begin fielding JLTVs. We look forward to getting these vehicles into the hands of our service members.”



Oshkosh Defense leadership will be available in booth #839 to discuss the Oshkosh JLTV and FMTV A2 along with the company’s full portfolio of vehicles, technologies, integration capabilities and aftermarket solutions.





