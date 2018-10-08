IMI Systems’ Iron Fist Light APS to be Showcased at AUSA 2018 on Oshkosh Defense’s JLTV

(Source: IMI Systems; issued Oct 08, 2018)

RAMAT HASHARON, Israel --– IMI Systems (IMI) – a defense systems house for combat-proven solutions and the developer and manufacturer of Iron Fist family of active protection systems (APS) – will showcase in it’s booth the Oshkosh Defense Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) equipped with IMI’s Iron Fist Light Decoupled (IF-LD) APS at IMI Systems booth (#3125, Hall B) during AUSA 2018 (the Association of United States Army) Exposition.



The IF-LD system of IMI is a hard-kill APS addresses a variety of threats such as short-range RPGs, anti-tank missiles, and more. The system’s sensor suit consists of two sensing technologies for enhansing the vehicle’s situational awareness and minimizing false alarms while enabling the vehicle to respond and counter attack against the aggressor as quickly and accurately as possible.



The system utilizes a blast interceptor for an effective and safe interception process. This results in the destruction of the threat without initiation its warhead while minimizing residual penetration. Due to its modular design which does not require penetrating the vehicle’s roof, the IF-LD provides an operational solution for all types of Armored Fighting Vehicles (AFVs) from light armored vehicles up to MBTs.



IMI is in cooperation on its APS line of business with General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (GDOTS) for the North American Markets.



The Oshkosh JLTV delivers next-generation performance to serve ground forces mission and is a trusted solution designed, built and backed by over 100 years of vehicle production, integration and lifecycle know-how to keep ground operations moving.



The integration of IMI’s APS solution onto the JLTV demonstrates the vehicle’s adaptability to new and evolving technologies to meet customer-specific requirements.



“We are proud to work with Oshkosh Defense, as a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of military vehicles to integrate our IF-LD technology onto the JLTV” said Avi Felder, IMI Systems CEO and President.



(ends)



BAE UK Unveiled the Black Night Challenger 2 MBT Upgrade with IMI’ Iron Fist Hard Kill APS

(Source: IMI Systems; issued Oct 05, 2018)

RAMAT HASHARON, Israel --– BAE UK has unveiled a proposed upgrade version prototype for the British Army’s Challenger 2 Main Battle Tank, which according to the company’s press release includes the IMI Systems’ Iron Fist hard kill Active Protection System.



Using its sensing and response systems, the IF-LC identifies various incoming anti-tank missiles or armor-piercing threats launch or flight towards the vehicle and in a split second automatically intercepts them by a small interceptor launched in an accurate timing and a safe distance, and without involving the vehicle’s team while preventing collateral damage to the protected vehicle.



This project joins a series of companies and AFVs that integrate various Iron Fist APS configurations, such as the CV9035NL APC (Armored Personnel Carrie) of the Swedish BAE Hagglunds for the Dutch Army, the American Bradley APE for the US Army, and a series of projects in Australia, Europe and of course in Israel.



-ends-

