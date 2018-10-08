RAMAT HASHARON, Israel --– IMI Systems (IMI) – a defense systems house for combat-proven solutions and the developer and manufacturer of Iron Fist family of active protection systems (APS) – will showcase in it’s booth the Oshkosh Defense Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) equipped with IMI’s Iron Fist Light Decoupled (IF-LD) APS at IMI Systems booth (#3125, Hall B) during AUSA 2018 (the Association of United States Army) Exposition.
The IF-LD system of IMI is a hard-kill APS addresses a variety of threats such as short-range RPGs, anti-tank missiles, and more. The system’s sensor suit consists of two sensing technologies for enhansing the vehicle’s situational awareness and minimizing false alarms while enabling the vehicle to respond and counter attack against the aggressor as quickly and accurately as possible.
The system utilizes a blast interceptor for an effective and safe interception process. This results in the destruction of the threat without initiation its warhead while minimizing residual penetration. Due to its modular design which does not require penetrating the vehicle’s roof, the IF-LD provides an operational solution for all types of Armored Fighting Vehicles (AFVs) from light armored vehicles up to MBTs.
IMI is in cooperation on its APS line of business with General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (GDOTS) for the North American Markets.
The Oshkosh JLTV delivers next-generation performance to serve ground forces mission and is a trusted solution designed, built and backed by over 100 years of vehicle production, integration and lifecycle know-how to keep ground operations moving.
The integration of IMI’s APS solution onto the JLTV demonstrates the vehicle’s adaptability to new and evolving technologies to meet customer-specific requirements.
“We are proud to work with Oshkosh Defense, as a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of military vehicles to integrate our IF-LD technology onto the JLTV” said Avi Felder, IMI Systems CEO and President.
(ends)