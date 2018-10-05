Rostec is Ready to Adapt Ammunition for Needs of Drone Manufacturers

(Source: Rostec; issued Oct 05, 2018)

Techmash (part of Rostec) is ready to adapt ammunition to meet the needs of drone manufacturers. Companies of the concern produce a wide range of air ammunition, such as aerial bombs whose weight ranges between 2.5 kg and 50 kg.



"Currently, we are considering the drone manufacturers who are interested in cooperation, i.e. for whom we can adapt our samples. At the same time, we are adapting grenade launchers manufactured by JSC “SPA “Bazalt” to make them compatible with drones," said Aleksandr Kochkin, Deputy CEO of Techmash.



Rostec is actively expanding military-technical cooperation with its partners, including organization of licensed production of its ammunition abroad. In 2014 Rosoboronexport signed a contract for transferring a license for production of Techmash's Mango tank ammunition to India.



"We believe that key mechanisms for promoting our products include transition from supplies to technological and industry partnerships. We are ready to adapt our technologies and solutions to meet our customers' needs. Such forms of cooperation are especially interesting for our partners," said Sergey Abramov, Industrial Director of the cluster of conventional weapons, ammunition and special chemistry at Rostec.



Rostec continues to implement a large-scale program on developing its weapons cluster in accordance with the approved strategy stipulating the main goals such as increasing revenue by an average of 17% in roubles until 2025 and improving operational efficiency and getting into global markets.



-ends-

