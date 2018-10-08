Rostec to Provide Helicopter Engine Maintenance in Asia

(Source: Rostec; issued Oct 08, 2018)

JSC UEC-Klimov (part of the Rostec’s United Engine Corporation) and Vietnamese Helicopter Technical Service Company have signed a distributor agreement on maintenance of TV3-117 and VK-2500 civil helicopter engines.



The companies will support the operation of the engines and main gearboxes in 12 Asian countries. For this purpose, the Center for Integrated Logistics Support will be created in Vũng Tàu (Vietnam) by the end of this year.



The partners have signed the agreement today in Saint Petersburg. Within the framework of the deal, Helicopter Technical Service Company, that provides maintenance of Russian‑built helicopters, will distribute TV3-117 and VK-2500 civil helicopter engines designed by UEC-Klimov in Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Australia, India, China, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. UEC-Klimov will repair power units, supply engines, components, assemblies and spare parts, and train the staff in maintenance of civil engines and VR-12/VR-252 main helicopter gearboxes.



“By developing the system of after-sales support of aircraft engines in Asia, we will be able to increase the attractiveness of our products for local customers. Our offer to the partners is not an individual product – it comprises the whole range of related maintenance services. We are ready to provide support of the power units throughout their life cycle. Such approach will help reduce the duration of engine maintenance and repair and lower the machine operation costs,” noted Anatoly Serdyukov, Industrial Directorof Rostec’s Aviation Cluster.



Within implementation of the agreement, the Center for Integrated Logistics Support of UEC-Klimov will be established in Vũng Tàu (Vietnam) by the end of this year. It will include a center for mid-life repair of civil helicopter engines, a warehouse of spare parts and assemblies, and a representative office of UEC-Klimov. The aviation authorities of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam are expected to issue the certificate to the Center in December 2018 after completion of pilot repair of one engine.



“The negotiations on the cooperation were held within UEC-Klimov's 2018–2022 service development program. As a result of these negotiations, our enterprise has entered a new market. We believe that we will become reliable partners providing prompt and high-quality after-sales support and repair of power units operated not only in Vietnam, but across the entire Southeast Asia,” said Alexander Vatagin, CEO of UEC-Klimov.



-ends-

