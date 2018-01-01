TAURUS Systems GmbH Signs Contract with Spanish Ministry of Defence

(Source: MBDA Systems; issued Oct. 08, 2018)

The Taurus KEPD missile is an air-launched, stand-off weapon developed by Germany and Sweden as an alternative to the French-UK Apache Storm Shadow. (MBDA photo)

SCHROBENHAUSEN, Germany --- The Spanish Ministry of Defence (MOD) and TAURUS Systems GmbH (TSG) signed a contract on 26th of September in Madrid for an upgrade and maintenance of the operational capability of the TAURUS KEPD 350 Weapon System used by the Spanish Air Force. The contract value is just below 30 million Euros.



The TAURUS KEPD 350 has been in the inventory of the Spanish Air force for 10 years. It is today operated on the EF-18 fighter Aircraft. The advanced stand-off missile TAURUS KEPD 350 provides, with its very long range and a unique intelligent warhead, an important strategic and tactical advantage to the Spanish Armed forces. It is optimized for attacking deep buried bunkers, infrastructure and aerial targets even in anti-access and area denied environments.



As part of the contract the operational capability of the Spanish TAURUS will be updated by robustification and improvement of the navigation system. This will increase the survivability considerably beyond the original configuration. With the update, the Weapon System is prepared for highly defended modern scenarios and joint operations environments. The project will start immediately.





TAURUS Systems GmbH (TSG) was founded in 1998 by its shareholders MBDA Deutschland GmbH of Germany and Saab Dynamics AB of Sweden. The company acts as prime contractor and design authority for the TAURUS KEPD 350E weapon system. The expertise of TSG covers all aspects regarding the development and manufacture of stand-off weapon systems ranging from initial concept studies to fully developed, ready-to-operate integrated system solutions, such as ‘effects-based operations.’ It also supports complete solutions during the whole life cycle of each weapon system.



