Raytheon Selected to Advance in U.S. Army's Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor Competition

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Oct 08, 2018)

TEWSKBURY, Mass. --- Raytheon Company is advancing in the U.S. Army's Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor, or LTAMDS, competition and now enters the Technology Maturation and Risk Reduction phase of the program.



During TMRR, Raytheon will demonstrate LTAMDS performance through multiple technology demonstrations, using a fully operational array and later an integrated radar prototype, to prove the maturity of the Raytheon design.



"We've worked with the U.S. Army for decades to address advancing threats with the latest technology," said Tom Laliberty, vice president of Integrated Air and Missile Defense at Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business. "Our expertise in the lower tier air and missile defense domain, combined with our Gallium Nitride based sensor technology, allows us to offer the U.S. Army the radar they need, when they need it."



As the LTAMDS program progresses, Raytheon will:

-- Develop key prototyping that reduces risk and further matures the technology

-- Deliver detailed designs that prove capability and production readiness

-- Deliver a support plan to the Army's testing for mobility and sustainability





-ends-

