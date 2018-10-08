BAE Systems to Deliver 18 M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzers to the U.S. Army

(Source: BAE Systems; issued Oct 08, 2018)

BAE Systems has received an order to provide 18 additional M777 155mm Ultra Lightweight Howitzers to the U.S. Army under a new contract from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).



This order builds on the more than 1,000 M777 gun systems already in service with the U.S. Army and Marine Corps, as well as logistical support contracts received from the DoD.



"This battle-proven capability leverages technical insertions, long-range precision guided munition developments, and flexible mobility options, to make the M777 a very effective artillery technology," said Joe Senftle, Vice President and General Manager of Weapon Systems at BAE Systems. "This order further demonstrates a strong and collaborative working relationship between BAE Systems and the Army."



The M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer has become the benchmark for 155mm lightweight towed artillery systems, delivering superior artillery capability in the most hostile environments with unrivalled tactical and strategic mobility. The gun was initially developed for the Army and Marine Corps in the early 2000s. Later its users expanded to include a total combined international and U.S. domestic orders exceeding 1,200 guns.



Work on the contract will begin immediately with support from suppliers across the United States and United Kingdom and the BAE Systems facilities. Deliveries for these additional 18 guns are expected to commence in 2021.



-ends-

