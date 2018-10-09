Patria Received a Follow-on Order for Black Hawk Maintenance in Sweden

(Source: Patria; issued Oct 09, 2018)

Patria Helicopters AB has received an order for Hkp16 (Black Hawk) maintenance taking place in Linköping, Sweden as the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration FMV was realising their option.



Patria and the FMV signed an agreement in 2014 on the support of the Swedish Armed Forces Hkp16 Black Hawk helicopters’ maintenance in Linköping. The agreement covered the period 2015-2017 with an option for extension through 2020. Estimated value of the agreement, including options, was approximately 25 MEUR.



“This follow-on order is an important milestone for Patria not only in Sweden, but also wider as it shows Patria's capability in supporting military programs with cost effective solutions in long-term and is a sign of trust from the customer,” says Jukka Holkeri, President of International Support Partnerships business unit at Patria.



Further information: Managing Director Peter Örjes, Patria Helicopters AB, p. +46(0)739 44 90 60, peter.orjes@patriahelicopters.com



Patria Helicopters AB is part of Patria’s International Support Partnerships Business Unit and focuses on helicopter life-cycle support covering a full range of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and supply services for helicopters, their components and equipment as well as helicopter upgrades and modifications.





Patria is an international provider of defence, security and aviation life cycle support services and technology solutions. Patria has several locations including Finland, Sweden, Norway and Estonia. Net sales totaled EUR 467.7 million in 2017, and Patria employs 2,800 professionals. Patria is owned by the State of Finland (50.1%) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (49.9%). Patria owns 50% of Norwegian Nammo, and together these three companies form a leading Nordic defence partnership.



