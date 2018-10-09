Rostec to Prolong Life of Engine Components for MC-21 Six-Fold

(Source: Rostec; issued Oct 09, 2018)

United Engine Corporation (UEC) and the All-Russian Institute of Light Alloys (VILS), both forming part of Rostec, will prolong the life of the PD-14 engine by using a new heat-resistant granulated alloy.



The new alloy has been used for making high pressure compressor discs and a turbine for the PD-14 engine created for the first Russian short and medium-haul MC-21 aircraft. According to current estimates, its implementation, along with other innovative technical solutions, will increase the life of these components of domestic engines for civil aviation from 5 to 30 thousand flight cycles.



“PD-14 is the result of the broad cooperation work of our enterprises. The innovative solutions applied in it, including new alloys, allowed to create a truly modern, powerful and highly resourced aviation engine. The first flight of the prototype MC-21 with PD-14 is scheduled for the second quarter of 2019. Deliveries of PD-14 for MC-21 will begin in 2021", said Anatoliy Serdyukov, Industrial Director of Rostec's Aviation Cluster.



In 2019 the All-Russian Institute of Light Alloys (VILS) will conduct additional research in the interests of UEC, which will allow more extensive use of this technology for engines of civil aircraft. The research includes development of new alloys and products for a new generation of PD-35 engines based on these alloys.



-ends-

