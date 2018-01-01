Leonardo DRS and RAFAEL Test Lighter TROPHY Vehicle Protection System for Smaller Platforms

(Source: Rafael Ltd.; issued Oct. 09, 2018)

Even in its lighter version, which Rafael says reduces weight by 40%, the Trophy APS adds a lot of volume to the Bradley’s hull, as well as relatively large sensors which can mitigate its defensive advantages in certain tactical situations. (Rafael photo)

In September, Leonardo DRS and RAFAEL announced they tested RAFAEL’s Lighter TROPHY Vehicle Protection System for Smaller Platforms on the Bradley vehicle.At the time, the companies said that TROPHY VPS achieves up to 40% weight reduction and improved power management, depending on how it is integrated on a platform – with no reduction in its proven ability to protect against the full range of direct fire, anti-armor rocket and missile threats.Conducted at an official test range in Israel, the recent round of testing was monitored by subject matter experts and program officials from the US, NATO and other allied nations. It included over 300 live scenarios challenging key aspects of the system’s upgraded hard kill defeat mechanism, bringing the total number of live tests of Trophy to over 4000 since the start of the program. Threat defeat performance was well over 95% and demonstrated Trophy’s automatic networked Fire Source Location ability.Integrated on a Bradley Fighting Vehicle for this test campaign to demonstrate its immediate relevance for that platform, Trophy VPS will next be demonstrated in the US on the Stryker platform to the Stryker program office. Meanwhile, DRS and Rafael are continuing a parallel effort to demonstrate Trophy’s compliance with the US Modular APS standard.-ends-