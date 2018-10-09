New Rifle Optic Basically Guarantees ‘One Shot, One Kill’ (excerpt)

(Source: Army Times; posted Oct 09, 2018)

By Kyle Rempfer

Israeli defense firm Smart Shooter showcased a new optical device for assault rifles that the company said virtually guarantees rounds on target.SMASH 2000 Plus is a ruggedized optical device that can be placed on a wide range of legacy small arms, including the M4 Carbine.The system works by tracking potential ground and aerial drone targets using a day or night mode with a traditional red dot sight picture. Once found, it works out a firing solution even as a soldier’s natural breathing and fatigue draws his aim off target. All a soldier has to do is hold the trigger down.When the solution is calibrated, the round is let loose, hitting the target and nothing else, Smart Shooter officials told Army Times at the Association of the United States Army’s annual conference in Washington, D.C., this week. (end of excerpt)-ends-