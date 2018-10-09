Raytheon Accelerates DeepStrike Missile Development: New Army Weapon Will Deliver Unparalleled Precision, Firepower

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Oct 09, 2018)

Raytheon prototype DeepStrike Long Range Precision Fires Missile. Extremely compact, a HIMARS launcher can carry two instead of just one ATACMS. Range is just below 500 km, i.e. within INF treaty restrictions. I bet the Royal Artillery would like a regiment’s worth of these. pic.twitter.com/HZmUHrLTqL — Nicholas Drummond (@nicholadrummond) October 8, 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. --- Raytheon Company completed a significant milestone in the development of its long-range DeepStrike missile to meet the U.S. Army's Precision Strike Missile, or PrSM, requirement. The company has integrated its new launch pod missile container into the Army's M142 HIMARS and M270 MLRS launchers.Raytheon’s DeepStrike missile is the U.S. Army’s affordable solution that offers double the firepower, greater range and precision accuracy.The launch pod missile container integration took place at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, in July. During the integration, Raytheon technicians worked side-by-side with soldiers and Marines on operational launchers to ensure proper fit and functionality."Raytheon is responding to the U.S. Army's desire to accelerate its PrSM program," said Dr. Thomas Bussing, Raytheon Advanced Missile Systems vice president. "We are on a fast track to deliver an advanced surface-to-surface missile that exceeds the Army's requirements by doubling the firepower while reducing the cost."Featuring an innovative, two-in-the-pod design and an advanced guidance system, Raytheon's new long-range precision strike missile will fly farther, faster and pack more punch than the current weapon, which is approaching the end of its service life.As the next-generation surface-to-surface weapon for the Army, the DeepStrike missile will defeat fixed land targets 60-499 kilometers away, improve lethality and responsiveness compared to current systems, and restore the Army's capability to overmatch the threat.Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.-ends-