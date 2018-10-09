Embraer Successfully Performs First Flight of the Series Production KC-390 Multi-mission Airlift

(Source: Embraer; issued October 09, 2018)

The first production-standard Embraer KC-390 twin-turbofan tanker-transport aircraft takes off from the company’s plant in Gavião Peixoto, in Brazil’s Sao Paolo state, on its first flight. (Embraer photo)

GAVIÃO PEIXOTO, Brazil --- Embraer achieved another important milestone today with the completion of the maiden flight of the first series production multi-mission medium airlift KC-390.



As agreed with the Brazilian Air Force, the aircraft will now join the flight test campaign, in which more than 1,900 flight hours have already been logged. Civil certification of the basic aircraft will be granted by Brazilian aviation authority ANAC (Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil) and is expected to be achieved very soon.



“Today we celebrate another important milestone into the production of the KC-390”, said Jackson Schneider, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security. “This aircraft combines outstanding flexibility with superior performance and productivity”.



Embraer’s KC-390 is a tactical transport aircraft designed to set new standards in its category while presenting the lowest life-cycle cost of the market. It can perform a variety of missions such as cargo and troop transport, troop and cargo air delivery, aerial refueling, search and rescue and forest fire fighting.





