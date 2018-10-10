Raytheon ELCAN Unveils New Reflex Rifle Sight for Land Forces

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Oct 10, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- Raytheon Company has developed the ELCAN Specter close quarters sight that allows ground troops to more quickly identify targets and make better decisions. The new reflex rifle sight features a large window and LED technology that provide soldiers with a sharper image.



Raytheon’s ELCAN Specter close quarters sight features a large window and LED technology that offer soldiers a sharper image and faster targeting.



Designed specifically for use in close quarters, the new sight uses large high transmission windows, allowing users to keep both eyes open for increased situational awareness.



"Soldiers who use this new sight will immediately see a much clearer and less grainy image. That's especially important when used with a magnifier," said Dan Pettry, product manager for Raytheon ELCAN Optical Technologies rifle sights.



The 1XL reflex sight offers multiple reticle options, with the ability to switch from red dot or red dot with circle patterns without compromising image quality, delivered in a lightweight package.



"Raytheon ELCAN designed the Specter 1XL sight with ruggedness in mind, based on years of experience building the toughest sights in today's military market," said Wolf Glage, vice president of engineering at Raytheon ELCAN.



The ELCAN Specter 1XL CQS, the newest addition to the company's reflex sights line, is being evaluated by several allied militaries.





Raytheon ELCAN Optical Technologies, a thought and technology leader in the global optics industry, specializes in technologically sophisticated and superior quality optical solutions that meet strict military and commercial specifications. Raytheon ELCAN offers superior design and engineering capabilities, proprietary production technologies and fully integrated manufacturing to provide custom, turn-key solutions.



Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



