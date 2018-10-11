Polish Military University of Land Forces Expands Their Laser-Based Training capability

(Source: Saab; issued Oct 11, 2018)

Saab has received an order from the General Tadeusz Kosciuszko Military University of Land Forces (AWL), located in Wroclaw, Poland, to expand its fully-instrumented, GAMER laser-based training capability (LSS).



With the new system – the Laser Tactical Simulator (LTS), AWL is going to grow the number of participants in exercises and functionalities of their current GAMER live training system. The significant new functionality is the addition of the BT46 – the world-leading ballistic simulator that replicates weapon and ammunition parameters, time of flight, velocity, trajectory and impact point of a simulated projectile. The BT46 system is well-known also to Polish Leopard 2 MBT crews.



“We are proud that GAMER live training system has met the requirements of the Polish Military University of Land Forces for new advanced capabilities that require real-time ballistic simulation. The BT46 has been proven in NATO and we are confident it will support in developing gunnery and combat skills of AWL students”, says Jyrki Kujansuu, President Saab Technologies Poland, VP and Head of Country Unit Poland & Baltic States.



In the course of a competitive procurement procedure, Saab had to demonstrate key technologies and capabilities to prove maturity of the offered solution, for example laser transmitter accuracy and instrumentation features according to AWL’s test specification.



“The tests Saab underwent during the AWL procurement process follow the global trend of purchasing organizations implementing mandatory capability demonstrations for suppliers. Saab has observed over time such tests always benefit the purchasing organization in evaluating existing systems, mitigating risks and identifying technologies and solutions that would meet their training requirements best”, says Åsa Thegström, head of Training & Simulation at Saab´s business area Dynamics.



AWL acquired the first GAMER system in 2016 and has successfully used it to train future officers of Land Forces and Territorial Defense Forces. Both the existing LSS and the new LST systems offer AWL full interoperability with key training partners of Poland in NATO using a number of laser and radio interfaces.



-ends-

