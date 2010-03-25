Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Oct. 10, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, is being awarded a $164,000,000 contract modification (P00034) to previously awarded, sole-source, cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed- fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract HQ0147-10-D-0001 for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Field Support Contract (TFSC).



This modification will increase the total ceiling value from $561,200,000 to $725,200,000.



The contractor will continue to perform the same effort under the general scope of the TFSC, which includes logistics performance requirements, forward stationing for theater support, logistics information capabilities, post deployment software support, product assurance, safety, missile support, security and engineering services.



This modification will also incorporate the International Engineering Services Program and Field Surveillance Program activity.



The work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama; Sunnyvale, California; Grand Prairie, Texas; and Troy, Alabama.



The ordering period remains from March 25, 2010, through March 31, 2019.



This contract was awarded under the sole-source authority pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulations 6302-1, "Only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements."



No additional funds are being obligated by this modification; fiscal 2017, 2018 and 2019 operations and maintenance; and procurement funds will be obligated with execution of future task orders.



No task orders are being issued at this time.



The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0147-10-D-0001). (Awarded Oct. 9, 2018)



