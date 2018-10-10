General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Delivers First Vehicles for U.S. Army’s Ground Mobility Vehicle Program

(Source: General Dynamics; issued October 10, 2018)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. --– General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems has successfully completed delivery of the first Army-Ground Mobility Vehicles (A-GMV 1.1) to the US Army.



This marks the First Unit Equipped (FUE) with the new A-GMV 1.1 capability, which was delivered within four months of contract award and consisted of vehicles, spares and training.



The Army Ground Mobility Vehicle fulfills a need in the airborne and air assault operations undertaken by Airborne Infantry Combat Teams. The A-GMV 1.1 is configured to carry an airborne infantry squad of nine paratroopers, and their associated equipment (a payload capacity of over 5,000 pounds.)



The vehicle’s open design allows for multiple mission roles and can be modified to accept possible kit configurations such as remote and manned turrets, armor and arctic kits if the Army develops a requirement for them in the future. The A-GMV 1.1 can be transported by Army inventory helicopters.



“The A-GMV 1.1 provides the Army with a vehicle of superior off-road mobility. We’re proud to support the Army in accelerating this capability to the field.” said Steve Elgin, vice president and general manager of armament and platform systems for General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems.



