BAE's Armored Vehicle Capacity Questioned In Pentagon Study

(Source: Bloomberg News; published Oct 10, 2018)

By Tony Capaccio

A Pennsylvania factory run by BAE Systems may not have the capacity needed to meet the U.S. military's surging need for armored ground vehicles, according to the Trump administration's new report on the nation's endangered industrial base.The report issued last week drew attention mostly for its emphasis on the dangers it said China's aggressive policies are posing to U.S. national security. But laced throughout are case studies of gaps or potential bottlenecks domestically in defense sectors -- including shipbuilding, aircraft, munitions and ground systems -- that threaten President Donald Trump's military buildup.While London-based BAE isn't named, the report describes operations at its York, Pennsylvania facility, which is producing as many as six military vehicles for the U.S. Army and Marine Corps and Japan's military in a section titled "Capacity Shortfall for Future Armored Brigade Combat Team Goals.""Over 80 percent of Army and Marine Corps combat vehicle production" is "consolidated to one manufacturer at one assembly facility," the report finds. "Almost none of these vehicles have ever been completely manufactured at this facility. None have been manufactured simultaneously" and the factory's "capacity to support simultaneous manufacture is currently under examination." (end of excerpt)-ends-