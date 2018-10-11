BAE Systems Teams with A&P, Saab and Navantia for LHD Sustainment and Support Bid

(Source: BAE Systems Australia; issued Oct 11, 2018)

HMAS Canberra sails through Sydney Harbour. (RAN photo)

BAE Systems today announced that it has submitted its bid to the Australian Government to provide ongoing sustainment and support for the Canberra class Landing Helicopter Dock ships (LHD), LHD Landing Craft (LLC) and associated shore support facilities.



BAE Systems has partnered with Atlantic & Peninsula Australia, Saab Australia and Navantia Australia to offer an experienced program team to maintain the capabilities of the LHD assets, optimise the sustainment and support system and deliver the best outcome for the Commonwealth.



BAE Systems Australia was the prime contractor for the Canberra Class Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) project and has provided the initial five-year in-service support for the ships.



The company has supported HMA Ships Canberra and Adelaide from their base at the Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN) Garden Island facility, providing the sustainment necessary to ensure the ships are capable and available to undertake a range of operational requirements.



Atlantic & Peninsula Australia has delivered exemplary support to HMAS Choules built on inherent platform knowledge, and extensive amphibious ship support experience.

Saab has unique knowledge of the LHD Combat System and proven collaboration within the ANZAC Enterprise.



Navantia is the LHD platform designer and constructed the hulls for the Canberra class. Navantia is also the platform designer and prime contractor for the twelve LLCs. The LLCs were designed and built to specifically operate with the RAN’s two LHDs.



BAE Systems Australia Chief Executive Gabby Costigan said: “BAE Systems is proud to have submitted its response to the Australian Government for the LHD Asset Class Prime Contractor (ACPC) program. We have a long history of supporting the LHD and maritime sustainment for the RAN that not only includes the LHD but also four other classes of ships.



“Through our role in the LHDs acquisition and transition to service, we have developed a deep understanding of them and we have a strong Australian supply chain in place to support their sustainment.



“We have partnered with the right companies to ensure we provide the best customer offering. Our commitment to maritime sustainment as well as our role in shipbuilding supports the Government’s plans for a future naval shipbuilding industry that delivers comprehensive Australian Industrial Capability and supports local jobs and the wider economy.”



