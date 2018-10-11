The Ukrainian Army Continues Profound Modernization of Armament and Military Equipment – President

(Source: Ukraine Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 11, 2018)

During the meeting with the commanders of the brigades and other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Border Service of Ukraine, President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Petro Poroshenko noted that four years ago, Ukraine defended itself “exclusively with the remnants of armament and military equipment that we inherited from the Soviet Army”.



The Head of State stressed that due to the concentration of efforts, purposeful and persistent work of the employees of the defense industry enterprises, about 1900 units of new or modernized armament and military equipment were supplied to the troops only this year.



The President recalled that in 2014, there was no reliable connection in the army. “You know this better than anyone else. Analogue connection could be blocked by the Russian occupation troops easily. We could not dream that the army would change drastically in four years,” Petro Poroshenko said.



“I ask the army and the public to clearly understand that the modernization program is designed not for weeks, not for months, but for years. We are going ahead of the schedule with some types of weapons. The key is that we started this process, which has been frozen since independence,” the President said.



The President drew the commanders’ attention to the fact that the provision of the troops with modern weapons and military equipment requires more responsible and serious approaches to its use, constant training of crews and calculations, strict observance of the rules of its use and safety.



-ends-

