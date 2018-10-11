IDF to Evaluate Iron Fist APS for its Light Vehicles

(Source: IMI Systems; issued Oct 11, 2018)

RAMAT HASHARON, Israel --- IMI Systems’ IRON FIST Active Protection Systems (APS), which several of its configurations were integrated in series AFVs around the world, will be tested by the IDF.



According to IHS Jane’s 360 news magazine the IDF evaluates Iron Fist Light Configuration (IF-LC) Active Protection System (APS) for light vehicles, including the Eitan wheeled APC (Armored Personnel Carrier), which hundreds of them will be purchased following the Israeli cabinet approval last March, as well as for bulldozers and trucks.



The IF-LC has already been selected by the Netherlands last year, turning its CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) to the first NATO platform with an APS.



Additionally to being an optional APS for the Eitan, the IF-LC will be tested by the US Army as part of its APS NDI program for the Bradley IFV as well and has been also pointed as the favored APS solution for the Australian Army’s CRV and IFV LAND 400 Phase 2 program due to its attractive characteristics compared the competition.



IMI is in cooperation on its APS line of business with General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (GDOTS) for the North American Markets, and for the US Army APS NDI program, IMI is working with Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, the developers of the IFV’s central computer and software, to integrate IF-LC into a Modular Active Protection System (MAPS).



A version called the Iron Fist – Light Decoupled (IF-LD) was displayed on an Oshkosh Defense JLTV vehicle during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) 2018 defense exhibition, held this week in Washington, DC.



Due to its modular design, which does not require penetrating the vehicle’s roof, the IF-LC provides an operational solution for all types of Armored Fighting Vehicles (AFVs) from light armored vehicles up to MBTs.



Utilizing both radar and infrared sensors to detect the launch and/or flight of incoming threats to a vehicle the Iron Fist launches a small interceptor from a rotating turret to achieve a ‘hard kill’ of the threat at a safe distance from the vehicle. Additionally, the system can intercept short-range rocket-propelled grenades, anti-tank missiles, and shells from non-recoilless guns.



-ends-

