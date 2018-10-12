S. Korea, UAE Agree to Strengthen Cooperation in Security, Arms Industry

(Source: Yonhap News Agency; issued Oct 12, 2018)



SEOUL --- South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to further strengthen their cooperation in security and the arms industry during their senior defense talks in Seoul on Friday, the defense ministry here said.



Vice Defense Minister Suh Choo-suk and his UAE counterpart Matar Salem Al-Dhaheri reached the agreement ahead of their "two plus two" dialogue that also involved senior diplomatic officials from the two countries.



At their talks, the two sides agreed to hold a joint workshop on cybersecurity, join an educational exchange program concerning logistical and medical matters and expand defense cooperation in various areas, including defense technologies.



"The defense ministry expects that through this meeting, the defense authorities of the two countries can strengthen their trust relationship and further strengthen cooperation that is mutually beneficial," the ministry said.



