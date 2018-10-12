Safran Signs New Partnership Agreements with Australian Companies to Enhance the Transfer of Submarine Technology

SYDNEY, Australia --- Safran is expanding its partnerships, with two Australian companies Advanced Navigation and Thomas Global Systems, to further the development of innovative and world-leading submarine technology in Australia.



To support Safran’s commitment to Australian industry capabilities, Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia (SEDA) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Australian company Advanced Navigation, to cooperate on the development of inertial navigation systems for land and maritime defence applications. This MoU represents the first step towards close cooperation on the navigation market between Safran (a worldwide market leader) and Advanced Navigation (an inertial navigation expert with a proven export record).



The first phase of this cooperation is focused on the navigation subsystem of the Future Submarine Program, and would see Safran and Advanced Navigation’s engineers working together as part of a combined project team.



It is also intended that Safran’s strategic partner, Sydney-based Company Thomas Global Systems, will also play a significant role in Safran’s future submarine activities. The scope of the partnership —signed in early 2018 to manufacture the PASEO sighting system for Land 400 and 907— has been extended to cover the production of hardware for Safran’s naval systems, including submarine optronics and navigation systems.



These two partnership agreements contribute to reinforce Safran’s strategy which comprises two key components: the first is to grow the local subsidiary, Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia, by increasing its capabilities to better support the Australian Defence Force (ADF); the second is to partner with Australian companies to facilitate the exchange of technology and thereby enhance the capabilities of the country’s defence industry.



“We believe this approach will have a positive and enduring effect on Australia’s defence industry. We see this as the most effective path to bring cutting-edge submarine technology to Australia, and it will make real progress towards establishing sovereign capability for the Australian Defence Force,” says Alexis de Pelleport, CEO of Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia.





Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia has complete access to Safran's OEM knowledge and global network to locally support its customers. Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Safran Electronics & Defense based in Sydney, Australia.



Advanced Navigation is a privately-owned company that specialises in the development and manufacturing of navigation technologies and robotics. The company has a focus on generating products of the highest quality standard, both in terms of hardware and software.



Thomas Global Systems: Thomas Global is an industry leader in the design, production and support of innovative electronic systems solutions for aerospace and defence applications. Thomas Global delivers expertise in advanced flight displays, armored vehicle electronics and mission system solutions supported by dedicated service and support teams operating around the world. The Company’s facilities are in Sydney, Australia and Irvine, California.



