Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct 11, 2018)

Rolls-Royce North American Technologies-LibertyWorks, Indianapolis, Indiana, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $100,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract (FA8650-19-D-2063) for Advanced Turbine Technologies for Affordable Mission-Capability (ATTAM) Phase I.



The mission of the ATTAM Phase I program is to develop, demonstrate, and transition advanced turbine propulsion, power and thermal technologies that provides improvement in affordable mission capability.



This approach extends to a range of legacy, emerging, and future military propulsion, power and thermal technology needs in multiple applications.



Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed by October 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 54 offers were received.



No specific funds are obligated on the basic IDIQ, although in conjunction with the basic IDIQ award, the first task order (FA8650-19-F-2078) is incrementally funded with fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $17,000 at time of award.



Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

