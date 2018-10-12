S. Korea Aircraft Maker KAI Wins $460 M Boeing Tail Wing Deal

(Source: Yonhap News Agency; issued Oct 12, 2018)

SEOUL ---- Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Friday it has signed a 525.6 billion won (US$460 million) tail wing supply deal with Boeing.



Under the deal, KAI will supply empennage components for the B737 passenger jets from Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2026, the company said in a regulatory filing.



KAI has already signed deals to supply tail wings for the B737s from 2004 through 2021. The latest contract is an extension of the existing deals, it said.



