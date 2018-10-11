Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct 11, 2018)

-- L-3 Communications Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Mississippi (W58RGZ-18-D-0008);

-- AAR Supply Chain Inc., Wood Dale, Illinois (W58RGZ-18-D-0030);

-- Dyncorp International Inc., Fort Worth, Texas (W58RGZ-18-D-0031);

-- Arma Aviation Corp., Tampa, Florida (W58RGZ-18-D-0032);

-- North American Surveillance Systems Inc.,* Titusville, Florida (W58RGZ-18-D-0033);

-- Pinnacle Solutions Inc.,* Huntsville, Alabama (W58RGZ-18-D-0034);

-- Black Hall Aerospace Inc.,* Huntsville, Alabama (W58RGZ-19-D-0008); and

-- Leidos Innovations Corp., Gaithersburg, Maryland (W58RGZ-19-D-0009),



will share in a $25,500,000,000 cost, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract for worldwide logistics support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received.



Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 11, 2028.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

