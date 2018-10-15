Military Units, Private Firms Sign Deals Worth 2b Yuan

(Source: Global Times; issued Oct 15, 2018)

Military and private firms in China signed a total of 154 deals worth more than 2 billion yuan ($289 million) on Saturday at the fourth military-civilian high-tech equipment exhibition in Beijing, further promoting its military-civilian integration strategy, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Daily reported.



The 176 signatories included 17 affiliated units of armed service branches and 47 affiliated units of defense industry enterprises, according to the Equipment Development Department (EDD) of the Central Military Commission.



The EDD told the Xinhua News Agency the bulk signings are a result of military-civilian pairing activities and follow-up negotiations conducted since September.



A total of 302 exhibitors and 1,349 display items were unveiled at the exhibition, which opened on October 8 at the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution.



Forums were also held and many well-known academicians, professionals, scholars and representatives of private enterprises were invited to participate in a series of seminars and exchanges, PLA Daily's website reported.



The EDD said the exhibition has combined quality resources from both the military and the civilian sector and will help build a sharing and win-win relationship between the two sides.



-ends-

