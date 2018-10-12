New Batch of Unimog Trucks Delivered to the Lithuanian Armed Forces

(Source: Lithuania Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 12, 2018)

Successful collaboration with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) is continued, on October 11 the Lithuanian Armed Forces received 54 Unimog U5000 trucks (permissible load capacity 5 tons) manufactured by Daimler AG of Germany.



Lithuania already has 88 such trucks received under an agreement signed with NSPA in 2015.



The Defence Materiel Agency under the Ministry of National Defence is planned to sign an updated agreement on Unimog procurement in 2019 with NSPA in late October. On preliminary data, Daimler AG is planned to contract to deliver another 110 trucks to the Lithuanian Armed Forces by September next year. The remaining 142 trucks can be ordered and delivered to Lithuania in 2020-2021.



The newly delivered 5-ton capacity trucks of tactical purpose are assigned to the Lithuanian Land Force and other units to supplement equipment fleets of the same technical characteristics that Lithuanian troops are well familiar with.



The Lithuanian Armed Forces signed an agreement with German manufacturer Daimler AG in 2015 on acquisition of 340 Unimog trucks in order to retain the same truck make and to update its truck fleet. The contract foresees logistical support over the first 15 years of operation, specialised tools and testing equipment, and other assurances. The total value of the agreement is roughly Eur 70 million.



A truck is one of the most common vehicles in the military that has a great demand. The type of the vehicle is used for completion of tasks, logistical support, transportation.



