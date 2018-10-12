Navy Innovators Reveal Revolutionary Research to Counter Emerging Threats

(Source: US Naval Sea Systems; issued Oct 12, 2018)

DAHLGREN, Va. --- Navy inventors are confident that their latest research and innovations in quantum physics, artificial intelligence, and cyber security – to name a few – will ultimately impact U.S. military and homeland security efforts.The list of innovations and their potential military applications were introduced and explained by the researchers at a recent event, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) announced Oct. 12.In all, principle investigators presented 20 research projects with the titles of their discoveries ranging from “Cyber Security for the Internet of Things” and “Electrochemical Destruction of Bulk Chemical Warfare Agents” to the “Dynamical Non-Locality Induced Effect in Quantum Interference”.Navy technical managers, engineers, and scientists networked with representatives from academia, industry, transition partners, and other key stakeholders to see and hear more about these new innovations at the In-house Laboratory Independent Research (ILIR) and Independent Applied Research (IAR) End of Year Review at the University of Mary Washington Dahlgren Campus, Sept. 25.Funded by the Office of Naval Research (ONR), the ILIR and IAR program fosters fundamental and applied research at the Navy Warfare Centers to counter emerging threats by connecting technological needs with current and emerging capabilities.The NSWCDD principle investigators identified challenges, objectives, accomplishments and future benefits while answering questions and briefing the ILIR and IAR projects they’ve been working on over the past year."The program helps to ensure a next generation of technically competent scientists by supporting masters and doctoral dissertation research, and research in the areas that are essential to our future mission,” said Dr. Jeff Solka, NSWCDD ILIR/IAR Program director. “Our ILIR and IAR process is a means to develop the next generation of Navy scientists and engineers capable of addressing key warfighter challenges to ensure the Navy maintains a leading edge in science for national defense.”Many of the projects presented at the ILIR and IAR event have the potential to result in Cooperative Research and Development Agreements. This legal agreement provides a means for NSWCDD and a private sector partner to cooperatively conduct research and development in a given technical area and share in the technical results.-ends-